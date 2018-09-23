'Joan's Joy' Turns 25: Butterflies To Be Released For Foundation's Silver Anniversary

Rosemarie D’Alessandro of Hillsdale hopes the sun will be shining Sunday when 25 butterflies are released during the silver anniversary of Joan’s Joy, the foundation she created to bring joy to youngsters and raise awareness of child-safety issues.

The 4th annual Child Safety Fest begins at noon at the White Butterfly Sculpture and Garden – named for D’Alessandro’s slain daughter -- in front of the borough train station.

Proceeds from the event will go towards child safety education programs at local schools and cultural excursions for disadvantaged children (The most trip brought 75 children and staff from the Holley Center in Hackensack to Great Adventure).

“No one can replace your hands in the circle of doing good,” said D'Alessandro, who made helping other parents and abused children her life’s mission after a neighbor killed 7-year-old Joan's 45 years ago.

More 250 parents, children and supporters are expected to enjoy music, games and a self-defense demonstration at Sunday’s five-hour event. Nearly two dozen informative and fun tables will be set up, as well.

There will also will be a large banner on display with a timeline of some of the major events in the history of both the Joan D’Alessandro murder case and the foundation.

The event will also feature a tricky tray raffle and silent auction.

The safety fest will run from noon to 5 p.m. at the 5,670-pound monument and garden.

The butterflies will be released at 1:45 p.m.

Joan’s Joy was still seeking sponsors, donations -- and especially raffle gift donations – as well as volunteers. If interested, go to www.Joansjoy.org or contact Rosemarie D’Alessandro at rosebd@email.com or 201-664-9140.

Admission is free and food will be available.

Joseph McGowan, a former high school science teacher, was convicted of raping and murdering Joan on April 19, 1973 (Holy Thursday), before dumping her body in Harriman State Park, where it was found on Easter.

The Brownie Scout had come to McGowan’s home, three doors down, looking to sell her last two boxes of cookies.

Her murder prompted the passage of Joan’s Law, signed by Gov. Christie Whitman in 1997 and by President Clinton in 1998. It mandated life in prison for the killing of children under 14 during a sex crime.

Rosemarie D'Alessandro got New Jersey lawmakers to agree to expand the law to deny parole to anyone convicted of killing a child under 18 during a sexual assault.

Enacted last year, the measure "will stop suffering and bring justice for families," she said. "They will never have to go through parole hearings and appeals like our family had to for through for years.”

SEE: NJ Child Rape Law Extended To Murderers Of Under-18 Victims In Sex Crimes

The monument has a carving of a white butterfly and a plaque with Joan’s photo. The white butterfly was chosen because it symbolizes Joan’s “joyful and free spirit, giving hope to many,” D’Alessandro said.

The side that faces the street says: “Remember Joan today so tomorrow’s children will be safe.”

Besides referring to the “heinous crime” responsible for Joan’s death, the side facing the train station lists the laws that D’Alessandro convinced elected officials to adopt.

Joan's life and death "inspired a movement to keep her killer in prison and spurred law changes,” D’Alessandro said. "Her legacy is more alive today than it ever was. It is a force for good in today’s society.”

TO CONTRIBUTE: The Joan Angela D’Alessandro Foundation, 45 Florence St., Hillsdale, (201) 664-9140 OR: Rosebd@email.com

INFO: www.Joansjoy.org

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.