North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Kids Are Lining Up For Halloween Scare From North Jersey Brothers

Kids Are Lining Up For Halloween Scare From North Jersey Brothers

Cecilia Levine
Brothers Kevin Cuneo, left, and Chris Cuneo are going on year eight of giving local trick-or-treaters the fright of the life. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Real or fake? Decorations like this one are displayed on the Cuneos' yard. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The gang dresses up every year to scare trick-or-treaters. Photo Credit: Contributed
#HalloweenOnJay Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Kevin Cuno, top left, with girlfriend Dayna Gallagher, bottom left. Chris Cuneo, top right, with wife Dionna Cuneo. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
This house may be your worst nightmare after dark. Or best? Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

The costume-clad kids that gather on the corner of Jay and Tontine avenues in Lyndhurst every Halloween aren't there for candy.

They've come for a fright -- and the Cuneo brothers are prepared to bring it.

For the past eight years, Chris Cuneo, 31, and Kevin Cuneo, 29, have been the masterminds behind an elaborate fright fest on their own front lawn.

They call it: #HalloweenOnJay.

Dress as scary clowns, zombies and other masked characters from your worst nightmares, the Cuneos -- along with several friends and family members -- plant themselves in between the dozens of animatronics strategically placed on their front lawn.

Getting to the candy is nearly impossible without having a limb grabbed or being chased.

Neighbors say that the annual tradition has become a favorite on the block. And even the Cuneo brothers admit, they might love it even more than the kids.

Visit Jay and Tontino avenues on Halloween night for your fright. #HalloweenOnJay

