North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Oh, Gourd: Bergenfield Grandma Grows Massive Pumpkin

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Emma Jackson of Bergenfield planted a seed she found outside. It grew to be a massive gourd. Photo Credit: Liza Jackson
The gourd is nearly two feet long. Photo Credit: Liza Jackson
"It just kept growing all over the place," the 77-year-old grandmother said. Photo Credit: Liza Jackson

Emma Jackson says her cucumbers didn't do so well this year. The cushaw pumpkin, on the other hand, certainly makes up for them.

Back in April, the Bergenfield grandmother came across a little seed in her yard. She's not quite sure how it got there, but decided to plant it anyway.

To Jackson's surprise, the baby seed grew to become a 23-pound, two-foot-long gourd.

"It just kept growing all over the place," the 77-year-old grandmother said.

Anxious to see how much it weighed, Jackson picked her pumpkin on Monday.

This has been Jackson's largest vegetable yet. Although as it turns out, that's the standard size for the gourd -- also known as the Cucurbita argyrosperma or Japanese pie pumpkin.

Jackson has had a green thumb ever since she was a child. Her daughter, Liza Jackson, doesn't remember a time when her mom wasn't in her garden.

"It's her thing, she's always gardening," Liza Jackson said.

"In the house she has plants everywhere -- it’s like a rain forest."

Jackson's favorite lately have been the asparagus beans, which she says can grow as long as three feet. She, however, picks them at 18 inches.

"I can't stop gardening," she said. "I would stay here until nighttime. Sometimes I overdo it."

