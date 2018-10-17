PHOTOS: Balloon Release Honors 9-Year-Old Bogota Boy's Sudden Death

Families gathered at the Hoover Elementary School Saturday morning in Bergenfield to honor a 9-year-old boy with special needs who died suddenly this week.

Joseph "Jojo" Birney -- who was a beloved member of the Bergenfield Lou Harris Challenger group -- passed away on Oct. 16.

Jojo, who had cerebral palsy, was an active participant with the Challenger program, an extracurricular program for youth with special needs.

Green and white balloons were released in his memory -- green for his Irish heritage and white because of his new angel wings.

"He was a special little boy with an amazing spirit that just melted your soul," co-director Irina Cytowicz Tesoriero. "I will forever miss him."

