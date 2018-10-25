POLL: Who Has The Best Halloween Costume In North Jersey?

We asked, you delivered. The Daily Voice Halloween Costume Contest 2018 has begun. You have until Oct. 31 to vote. May the best costume win.
Poll
Current Results
Who Has The Best Halloween Costume In Bergen County?
-
Voodoo doll
19%
-
Circus act
32%
-
Insurance agents
11%
-
Dracula
7%
-
Luna Lovegood
2%
-
Zombie Cheerleader
2%
-
The Purge (female)
0%
-
Madonna
2%
-
Rockford/FireGamer
2%
-
The Purge (male)
2%
-
Zombie Snow White
0%
-
Mother Nature
23%
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.