Retired North Jersey Man Wins $5M Lottery Ticket

A retired union pile driver from Bergen County is $5 million richer after scoring a winning ticket in the New Jersey Lottery.

Robert Stewart of Edgewater bought the lucky ticket on Aug. 2 from The Rivermart Deli on River Road.

Immediately after purchasing the ticket and some others, Stewart stepped to the side of the counter to scratch them.

That's when he discover his luck for the day, and noticed the number 12 in the winning numbers and his own.

Stewart uncovered the prize and was shocked when he saw it -- $5 million. After the store clerk, the first person Stewart called was his mother.

Still feeling lucky, Stewart decided to purchase two more tickets later that night and he was happy to find that his fortune increased, winning an additional $500 and $100 on those tickets.

Prior to this amazing win, his biggest win playing the lottery was $2,500. With his new prize, Stewart plans to save and invest while using the money to help his family any way he can.

