Want To Donate To Victims Of Hurricane Florence? Here's How

Jerry DeMarco
The arrow points to the area of greatest flooding concerns.
The arrow points to the area of greatest flooding concerns. Photo Credit: COURTESY: http://paweatheraction.com

As experts warn of damage that could be worse than from Katrina, administrators of one of the area's largest Facebook groups have compiled a list of Hurricane Florence relief organizations.

The list in the Bergen County-based Northern New Jersey All Incidents group will be updated, as needed, co-administrator James Bohan said Thursday.

“All organizations are, to the best of our knowledge, reputable,” Bohan said.

“We encourage everyone to follow their conscience when donating. Unless otherwise specified, what relief organizations need most right now is money,” he added.

Unsolicited, physical donations can create complications: When Disaster Relief Brings Anything But

These are in the areas most affected:

These were responding or preparing to do so:

Food:

Special needs/Medical:

Animal Care (Bohan advised extreme caution with animal rescue and foster groups):

The NJ OEM has also provided a list of responding agencies:

http://helpnjnow.org/special-donations/

******

Charity Fact Checking:

https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm…

https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/how-donate-wisely-and-avoid-charity-scams

******

TO CHECK FOR UPDATES / or to JOIN THE GROUP: Northern New Jersey All Incidents (Facebook)

******

