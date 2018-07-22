Contact Us
news

17-Year-Old Boy Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Warwick

A teenager was killed in a single vehicle crash.
A teenager was killed in a single vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a single-car crash Monday night in the area, police said.

The crash occurred around 10:35 p.m. when the boy's 2005 Honda Civic, traveling south on Union Corners Road near Wheeler Road, left the roadway and rolled over, coming to a stop against a tree, said Town of Warwick Lt. John Rader.

The driver, a resident of the Florida section of Warwick, was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Rader said.

The name of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification to the family.

The New York State Police, Florida Fire Department, Warwick Ambulance and the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office all assisted at the scene.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

