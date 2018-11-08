$2M: Elevator Tech Who Fell Through Clifton Roof Grate Settles Suit

An elevator technician who hurt his shoulders and knee after falling through the roof grate of a six-story commercial building in Clifton has reached a settlement for $2.025 million.

Brett Riccio's attorney, Richard M. Winograd of Ginarte Gallardo Gonzalez Winograd L.L.P., reached the settlement on Sept. 28, according to the practice's website.

While walking out of the elevator machine room on the roof in December 2014, 40-year-old Riccio stepped onto a metal grating, which slipped off its angle support, Ginarte.com says.

"Mr. Riccio immediately was thrown into mid air and while attempting to grasp the sides to save himself," the site says, "hyper-extended both shoulders and twisted his right knee, ultimately landing on the hanging grating laying face up in an awkward position opposite the direction he had been coming."

"He was treated and released after presenting with multiple complaints."

Riccio returned to work the following day and continued working, despite the pain. After seeking more medical attention, Riccio had surgeries to repair a tear on his right knee, and both of his shoulders, Ginarte.com says.

The building's owner, Telx, was responsible for the $2 million settlement, according to The New Jersey Law Journal. Thyssen Krupp, which specializes in elevator technology, covered $25,000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.