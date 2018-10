The jets are back. This time, four of them.

The U.S. Navy F-18s will be arriving at Teterboro Airport Monday, around 10:30 a.m.

The aircraft are expected to follow the same approach pattern that all civil aircraft use when landing at the airport.

Several North Jersey residents were startled by three F-18s making a Teterboro landing in May.

