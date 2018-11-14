91,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey Recalled Amid Salmonella Fears

Check your refrigerator: There’s been a recall of more than 91,000 pounds of ground turkey by the FDA as part of the ongoing months-long salmonella outbreak involving turkey products.

Jenni-O Turkey has recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be associated with an illness outbreak of Salmonella. The outbreak has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states. Approximately half of those who got sick were hospitalized.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, their public health partners have been conducting traceback activities for a sample of Jennie-O brand ground turkey in an intact, unopened package from a case-patient’s home. The patient tested positive for Salmonella Reading and the sample from the ground turkey matches the outbreak strain.

The products recalled include:

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018.

Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

FSIS noted that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Those who have purchased any of the product has been advised to throw away or return it.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.