Adenovirus: 11th Child Dies

A severely ill pediatric resident of the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation succumbed to the adenovirus Thursday night in an area hospital, New Jersey health officials said.

The child was among 34 pediatric adenovirus cases that have been associated with the current outbreak, including a total of 11 deaths.

“The grief from the loss of a child is overwhelming and we extend our deepest sympathies to this family and all of the families who have had to endure these terrible losses,” NJ Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said.

At the direction of the Commissioner, the Department yesterday put out a statewide call for members of the New Jersey Medical Reserve Corp. (NJMRC) to assist the facility in separating ill from asymptomatic patients.

The Department requested volunteer Respiratory Therapists holding active licenses to assist with pediatric care. In addition, the call also included nurses and nurse aides with experience caring for pediatric populations with chronic illnesses.

