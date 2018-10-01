Contact Us
Breaking News: Arrest Made In Ambush Paintball Attack On Paterson Boy, 14, At Front Door
Arrest Made In Front-Door Paintball Ambush That Hospitalized Paterson Boy, 14

Cecilia Levine
Brian Caballo of Paterson was hospitalized after being ambushed by a man with a paintball gun at his front door.
Brian Caballo of Paterson was hospitalized after being ambushed by a man with a paintball gun at his front door. Photo Credit: Carolina Vasquez

UPDATE: Authorities charged a 21-year-old Paterson man with seriously injuring a 14-year-old city boy by blasting him with a paintball gun at his front door.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are searching for a paintball gun-wielding man accused of ambushing a 14-year-old at his front door.

Brian Caballo -- shot at between 20 and 25 times from a close range -- spent Monday night in the hospital recovering from the attack, News 12 reports .

Caballo's mom Carolina Vasquez believes the suspect is the older brother of one of her son's classmates, the story says.

The suspect was at large as of Wednesday afternoon, reports say.

