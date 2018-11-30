Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: More Checks Reported Stolen, Cashed From Postal Boxes In Glen Rock, Fair Lawn
news

Bergen County TCNJ Student Among 8 Hospitalized In Weekend Overnight Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Ryan Moore. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME
Five TCNJ students were seriously injured in a weekend crash in Trenton Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton via GOFUNDME

A 21-year-old man from Midland Park was among eight people being treated for injuries -- six in critical condition -- following a weekend crash in Ewing, according to multiple reports.

Ryan Moore, a senior marketing major at the college, and four of his peers sustained multiple lacerations, concussions, a ruptured bladder and other injuries in the early-morning Sunday accident, TCNJ student newspaper citing a Ewing police report.

Preliminary reports suggested on car crossed the center line, hitting the other head-on.

  • Police identified the other injured students as:
  • Danielle DeFlores, 21, an open options major from Brick
  • Matthew DeGenova, 21, an accounting major from Wall Township
  • Anthony Galante, 19, a finance major from North Bellmore, New York
  • Michael Sot, 20, a math major from Clark

More than $18,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Moore's family as of Monday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.