BEWARE: Don't Fall For Facebook 'Secret Sister' Gift Swap

A seasonal scam is back again: By participating in a Facebook "secret sister" gift exchange, you won’t receive anything – you’ll just be a fool.

It began three Christmases ago, according to Snopes.com , when social media users began getting messages urging them to send a gift worth $10 to someone on a “sister list.”

In return, the post said, they would get them three dozen presents – that’s right: 36 -- the come-on read.

All you have to do, the bogus request says, is send a gift to the first “sister” on the list, move the second one the list to first and put your own name in the No. 2 spot. Then you must send the updated list to six other women.

“You might want to order directly from a web-based service (Amazon, or any other online shop), which saves a trip to the post office,” the scam message says. “Soon you should receive 36 gifts! What a deal, 36 gifts for giving just one!

“You should begin receiving gifts in about 2 weeks if you get your letters out to your 6 people right away.”

NO, YOU WON’T.

Call it a combination pyramid-chain letter scheme.

It’s not just bogus, either. It’s illegal.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, asking for money or other items of value with the promise of substantial value in return is a form of gambling.

On top of that: You’re asked to post personal information. Facebook has rules against this – and could block your account.

Don't waste the $10. Don't become a victim.

And if you're ever wondering whether someone is legit or a scam, check with Snopes.com .

