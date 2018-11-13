Diddy's Ex, Formerly Of Alpine, Dies At 47

Kimberly Porter -- the ex-girlfriend of Sean “P. Diddy” Combs, who once bought her a mansion in Alpine – was found dead Thursday of what responders said appeared to be a heart attack in her Los Angeles-area home.

The 47-year-old model and actress reportedly exhibited flu-like symptoms, and possibly suffered from pneumonia, for several weeks.

The couple have three children together -- Christian, D’Lila Star and Jesse James Combs. They dated on and off for 13 years, finally calling it quits in 2007, but reportedly remained amicable, according to entertainment industry reports.

Three years earlier, Diddy bought the 17,000-square-foot, 26-room Colonial-style mansion on the Closter border in Alpine for Porter. Soon after, he put it up for sale and the couple moved to L.A.

Porter also has an older son, Quincy, from a previous relationship.

“This is so heartbreaking,” Missy Elliott tweeted. “Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength.”

“Yo man.... heart goes out to the family,” QuestLove added.

“I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” publicist Cindi Berger said .

TMZ reported that Porter was found dead after authorities responded Thursday to a 911 call just after 11:30 a.m. of a "patient in cardiac arrest."

