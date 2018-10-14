Edgewater Man Leaving Strip Club Robbed Of $150G Worth Of Jewelry At Gunpoint, Report Says

An Edgewater man told police a group of took nearly $150,000 worth of jewelry off of him at gunpoint as he was leaving a Queens strip club, the New York Post reports .

Henry Wong said he was walking to his car after leaving Starlets Gentlemen’s Club when five muggers approached him, the article says.

One of the men pulled out a firearm and demanded his $140,000 Richard Mille watch, iPhone 7 and $8,000 platinum necklace, the article says.

