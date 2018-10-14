Contact Us
Edgewater Man Leaving Strip Club Robbed Of $150G Worth Of Jewelry At Gunpoint, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
The Edgewater man says he was robbed outside of Starlets Gentlemen's Club in Queens.
The Edgewater man says he was robbed outside of Starlets Gentlemen's Club in Queens. Photo Credit: Google Maps

An Edgewater man told police a group of took nearly $150,000 worth of jewelry off of him at gunpoint as he was leaving a Queens strip club, the New York Post reports .

Henry Wong said he was walking to his car after leaving Starlets Gentlemen’s Club when five muggers approached him, the article says.

One of the men pulled out a firearm and demanded his $140,000 Richard Mille watch, iPhone 7 and $8,000 platinum necklace, the article says.

