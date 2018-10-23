Contact Us
Fair Lawn Man Shot In Head, Authorities Investigate

A man was shot sometime overnight above Stosh's Bar in Fair Lawn.
A man was shot sometime overnight above Stosh's Bar in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A Fair Lawn man who was shot in the head either late Thursday night or early Friday morning is being treated for his injuries after showing up at an area hospital, authorities said.

The man was shot at his Maple Avenue apartment, located on the second floor of Stosh's Bar, local police said. He either drove himself or was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, according to Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler.

There was no word on his condition, authorities said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Bergen County Investigators Office.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

