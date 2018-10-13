Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Feds: Lodi Social Studies Teacher Ran $550K Medications Scam, Some Cost $22,800 Each

Lodi High School
Lodi High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Lodi High School social studies teacher ran a scam that billed a state employees' health insurance program more than $550,000 for unnecessarily prescribed metabolic vitamins and special creams for himself and three colleagues, a federal grand jury indictment charges.

Jason Nardachone, 45, of Nutley, "bribed the three other teachers with monthly payments of $500 in exchange for their agreement to obtain compounded medications they did not need," U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

The medications cost the N.J. School Employees’ Health Benefits Program (SEHBP) from $3,300 to $22,800 each, Carpenito said.

Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI with an ongoing investigation that led to the indictment, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Liu, who's chief of his Opioid Abuse Prevention and Enforcement Unit in Newark.

