Governor Signs 'Tommy's Law' For Ramsey Man Killed By NJ Transit Train

Cecilia Levine
Gov. Phil Murphy presents Tommy Ryan's family with a copy of Tommy's Law.
Gov. Phil Murphy presents Tommy Ryan's family with a copy of Tommy's Law. Photo Credit: Gov. Phil Murphy/GOFUNDME

A new bill named after a Ramsey man fatally struck by a train nearly two years ago was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy.

"Tommy's Law" (A3904), named after 27-year-old Tommy Ryan, will create a new counselor position within NJ Transit who will provide victims and their families with support following an accident. The law passed last week also requires the state to return all personal belongings to victims following an investigation.

Ryan died in 2016 after being hit by a train at the station in Ramsey while attempting to cross a double track to reach his train. His family said it took weeks for them to receive information from the state about the accident, prompting the his uncle, Jamie Ryan, to lobby for a liaison for victims' families.

A GoFundMe page for Ryan's son had raised more than $84,300 as of Tuesday afternoon.

