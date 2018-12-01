Contact Us
news

Hacked! Route 80 Sign Board Flashes Sex Ad

Cecilia Levine
A sign board along Route 80 in Hackensack was hacked over the weekend. Photo Credit: Wikipedia (Famantin)

Vandals hacked a Route 80 sign board over the weekend to flash an advertisement for oral sex along with a phone number.

The Exit 65 sign board belongs to a contractor working on a New Jersey Department of Transportation project, a DOT spokesman told NJ.com .

The contractor was notified and removed the message shortly thereafter, the spokesman said.

A call to the number went straight to the voicemail of someone named Dan -- who may be changing his number in the near future.

