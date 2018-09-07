Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

news

Health Department Confirms Two Cases Of West Nile Virus In Bergen County

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Two human cases of West Nile Virus of the nine in New Jersey have been confirmed in Bergen County by the state's health department.
Two human cases of West Nile Virus of the nine in New Jersey have been confirmed in Bergen County by the state's health department. Photo Credit: File

Two human cases of West Nile Virus of the nine in New Jersey have been confirmed in Bergen County by the state's health department.

The state did not specify where in Bergen County the infections occurred. Of the 767 mosquito pools tested positive for WNV, 103 are from Bergen County -- making it the area with the highest number of WNV-positive mosquitos in the state.

There are no reported cases of human WNV in Passaic County, where only seven pools tested positive.

Last year, there were 81 positive pools in Bergen County -- 88 the year before, data shows.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.