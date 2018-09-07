Health Department Confirms Two Cases Of West Nile Virus In Bergen County

Two human cases of West Nile Virus of the nine in New Jersey have been confirmed in Bergen County by the state's health department.

The state did not specify where in Bergen County the infections occurred. Of the 767 mosquito pools tested positive for WNV, 103 are from Bergen County -- making it the area with the highest number of WNV-positive mosquitos in the state.

There are no reported cases of human WNV in Passaic County, where only seven pools tested positive.

Last year, there were 81 positive pools in Bergen County -- 88 the year before, data shows.

