North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

news

Here's Where You Can You Go Near You On National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Thousands of spare pills and other drugs will be collected throughout the country as part of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

On Saturday, local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. nationwide. It is the 16th iteration of the program.

According to the DEA, “The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”

Police participating in the program noted that “the  Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.  The Take-Back Day provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

“This is a great opportunity for those who missed previous events, or who have subsequently accumulated unwanted, unused prescription drugs, to dispose of those medications easily and safely.”

Those interested in participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day can find collection sites near them at the DEA website here.

