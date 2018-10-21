'I Want Answers,' Says Mom Of Teen Among 7 Dead In North Jersey Adenovirus Outbreak

The mother of a 16-year-old girl who was among seven dead in an adenovirus outbreak at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation is demanding answers, ABC7 reports.

Elizabeth Poulous was in St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson with a raging fever at the time of her diagnosis, her mom Kristine Polous Deleg told the outlet.

The teen -- who has been a longterm care patient at the facility for four years -- was apparently diagnosed with the virus several days before the NJ Health Department was notified of the outbreak, the article says.

Her mother says she was not made aware of the outbreak until Monday, the day before her daughter died and almost three weeks after she was admitted to St. Joseph's Medical Center, NorthJersey.com reports.

Elizabeth had severe medical problems already and required assistance breathing and eating (with feeding tubes), her mother explained.

"Am I angry? I think what it is I need to know information, I like facts," Deleg of Ossining, N.Y. told ABC7.

"I just want to know what happened. She's gone, I can't bring her back, she's not coming back."

