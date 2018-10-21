Ice-T Says Cops Who Arrested Him For Blowing Bridge Tolls In Unregistered McLaren 'Went Extra'

Edgewater's Ice-T was arrested Wednesday morning after speeding through the George Washington Bridge tolls in the E-Z Pass lane, despite not having one in his brand new unregistered sports car, TMZ reports .

The rapper -- who was apparently on his way to play a police officer on "Law & Order: SVU" -- was arrested by Port Authority Police for both evading a toll and having an unregistered vehicle, the article says.

"Cops went a little Extra," Ice-T said in a tweet. "Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out.. Moovin."

Ice-T told TMZ that he owns seven E-Z Passes, but forgot to put one in his new McLaren.

