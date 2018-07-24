Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Paramus Mayor's Son Escapes Serious Injury In Fatal Jersey Shore Crash
news

'It's The Pain Inside That's Unbearable': Teaneck Survivor Of Horrific Crash Announces Lawsuit

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Mary Ballocanag escaped a horrific accident that killed her husband and four daughters earlier this month with only broken bones. It's the pain inside, however, that she says is unbearable.
Mary Ballocanag escaped a horrific accident that killed her husband and four daughters earlier this month with only broken bones. It's the pain inside, however, that she says is unbearable. Photo Credit: CBS PHILLY/ABC SCREEN GRAB

Mary Ballocanag of Teaneck escaped a horrific accident that killed her husband and four daughters earlier this month with a laundry list of broken bones.

The 53-year-old is almost certain those will heal. It's the pain inside, however, that likely won't.

Ballocanag emphasized that on Friday, when she announced plans to sue Alvin S. Hubbard Jr., the driver whose truck crashed into her family's minivan, and his company.

"The physical is nothing," said Ballocanag in her wheelchair. "It's the pain inside that's unbearable."

Ballocanag's attorney maintained that's where the focus should be.

The suit will be against Hubbard and his company Aledak Metalworks, of New Market, Maryland, and will pursue charges of criminal manslaughter, Ballocanag's attorney Dianna Lucianna said.

Hubbard demonstrated criminal negligence when he crossed over the Route 1 median, killing Audie Marquez Trinidad, 61, and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison, the attorney noted.

"We're pursuing not only the criminal aspect of the civil case there's the civil aspect," Lucianna said.

"The loss of five lives and this lady's life shattered."

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.