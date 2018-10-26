Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

news

Lawsuit: Bergen Sheriff Candidate Says Murphy Should Fill Post

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert J. Kugler.
Saddle Brook Police Chief Robert J. Kugler. Photo Credit: Saddle Brook Police

Bergen County Sheriff candidate and Saddle Brook police chief Robert Kugler has filed a lawsuit against the county clerk in which he says Tuesday's election should be ruled invalid.

The suit maintains that since former Sheriff Michael Saudino resigned within 37 days of the next election, Gov. Phil Murphy should have filled the position.

The suit also says that Bergen County Clerk John Hogan created unnecessary gaps between candidates' names on the physical ballot -- causing confusion and bias. It also says that Hogan did not hold a public drawing for the ballot, a violation of New Jersey law.

“I have seen way too many irregularities in the hurried processes for nomination and election of the next Bergen County Sheriff," said Kugler, an independent candidate.

"This initiative is designed to preserve fundamental fairness and freedoms for future candidates and elections for public office, and especially for public safety offices such as Sheriff, there’s way too much at stake for the public safety of the nearly one million people of Bergen County if I don’t."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.