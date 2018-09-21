Contact Us
North Passaic
North Passaic

Lawsuit: Jim Gaffigan's Kid Hit Man With Soccer Ball In Montclair

Cecilia Levine
Jim Gaffigan
Jim Gaffigan Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Jim Gaffigan is facing a lawsuit filed by a Queens, N.Y. man accusing the funnyman's daughter of hitting him in the head with soccer ball while filming a commercial in New Jersey.

James Kent in the suit alleges he was working a 2016 TV commercial for Chrysler Pacifica in Montclair -- featuring Gaffigan -- when the comedian's then 11-year-old, Marre, socked him with the ball, the New York Post says.

The suit, filed last week in Superior Court, says that neither Gaffigan nor director Martin Granger were watching Marre when the incident occurred. Kent is seeking unspecified damages, The Post says.

