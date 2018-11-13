Meteorologists Up In Arms After Murphy Blames 'Lousy' Forecasts For Storm Chaos

Governor Phil Murphy admit his administration could have done better job with handling Thursday's "sudden" storm, even taking full responsibility: "The buck stops with me, period."

But Murphy opined that some of the fault lies at the hands of meteorologists, citing "lousy" forecasts.

"I'm not going to let the meteorologists off the hook," he said. "Let there be no doubt about it."

Meteorologists fired back.

"The temptation for politicians to throw the weather forecasters under the bus is irresistible and irresponsible (and stupid)," Gary Szatkowski said, replying to Siegelin.

"Next time politicians call for an evacuation based on weather forecast & you get poor response rate, look in the damn mirror for someone to blame."

Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti apologized to commuters for the more than 1,000 traffic accidents, congestion and chaos.

Students were stranded in West Orange and Leonia as they waited for plows to clear the streets.

Several New Jersey lawmakers are asking for an investigation into the State Department of Transportation’s lack of preparedness and apparent failure to communicate as events unfolded.

“Even though the storm was stronger than expected, the State Department of Transportation should have been on the roadways clearing and salting, but they seemed to have no impact on state highways,” Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi (R-39) said.

“Local municipal Public Works superintendents had to redirect their resources from local roads to clear state highways. People were stranded for hours, children were trapped on school busses, there were well over 500 car accidents and many drivers even had to spend the night in their cars.”

A full review of the preparation and response is currently under way by the governor and his administration, he said.

"We will analyze how we coordinate with state agencies and local communities, prepare for swift-changing weather forecasts, and most importantly, keep New Jerseyans safe."

The governor ultimately stated the obvious:

"Clearly, we could have done better. And we will do better."

