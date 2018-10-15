Mystery Outbreak: At Least 3 Cases Of Polio-Type Disease Confirmed In New Jersey

New Jersey accounts for three confirmed and three suspected cases of a rare polio-like illness that has been affecting children across the U.S. this week, state and federal officials said.

Of the 127 acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) cases reported to the CDC, 62 are confirmed and the rest are under investigation, reports say.

AFM starts out with symptoms similar to a common cold, but it could cause paralysis. The average age of those diagnosed is 4 years old.

It's unclear what's causing the outbreak, which can develop after a viral infection, environmental toxins, and genetic disorders.

AFM affects a person’s nervous system, specifically the spinal cord, causing weakness in one or more limbs.

