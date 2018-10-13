New List Of Abusive Priests Names Ex-North Jersey Catholic School Admin

The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington named a former North Jersey Catholic high school vice principal on its recent list of priests released Monday who are "credibly accused" of sexually abusing minors since 1948.

Monsignor Ronald Tully left the Augustinian order in 1970 to become a priest of Diocese of Paterson.

In 2015, a woman reached a settlement with the Paterson Roman Catholic Diocese over claims that Tully had fondled her 20 times while a 16-year-old student at Pope Pius XII Regional High School in Passaic County.

Tully was placed on leave in 2004, before the abuse was reported to the Archdiocese of Washington in 2011.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.