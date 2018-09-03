Nike Protest: Rochelle Park Mom Organizes Apparel Dropoff

Burning Nike gear in response to the company’s decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its new ad campaign doesn’t do anyone any good, said Casey Connors of Rochelle Park – who’s determined to turn the backlash into a positive.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, she said, American Legion Post 170 in town will be collecting Nike apparel to help raise money for Vietnam veterans.

The dropbox will be available through 9 a.m. Sept. 12, with the proceeds going to the Bergen County Division of Veterans Services, the 32-year-old administrative assistant and part-time bartender said.

“I wouldn’t know how to nicely word it,” said Connors, who has a 9-year-old son, “but when I started seeing this trending, it dawned on me that we should be doing something better then destroying or burning the stuff we are starting to boycott.

“We will be collecting any Nike/NFL gear people want to donate as part of supporting our troops and standing for the flag,” she said.

INFO: https://www.facebook.com/events/1909620189343341/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.