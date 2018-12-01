Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Jersey Couple Among 8 Hospitalized In Weekend Overnight Crash

Cecilia Levine
Ryan Moore. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME
Five TCNJ students were seriously injured in a weekend crash in Trenton Photo Credit: Peterson's Breaking News of Trenton via GOFUNDME

A 21-year-old couple was in critical condition following a weekend collision that injured eight people.

More than $20,000 had been raised as of Monday afternoon on a GoFundMe for Ryan Moore and Jenna Passero.

Moore, a senior market major, was among five TCNJ students involved in the Sunday morning crash, who sustained multiple lacerations, concussions, a ruptured bladder and other injuries, the college's student paper reported.

Preliminary reports suggested on car crossed the center line, hitting the other head-on.

  • Police identified the other injured students as:
  • Danielle DeFlores, 21, an open options major from Brick
  • Matthew DeGenova, 21, an accounting major from Wall Township
  • Anthony Galante, 19, a finance major from North Bellmore, New York
  • Michael Sot, 20, a math major from Clark

