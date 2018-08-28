North Jersey Massage Envys Covered Up Sex Assault, Women Say In Lawsuit

Massage Envy is facing a lawsuit filed by four New Jersey women saying they were sexually assaulted on massage tables and then discouraged from going to police by management, reports say.

The suit claims that the assaults -- all involving male massage therapists -- happened between January 2015 and November 2016 at locations in Closter, Mays Landing, Piscataway and Short Hills, NJ.com reports. Closter's Massage Envy is located at Closter Plaza.

Penetration and massaging of intimate areas without consent are among allegations named in the suit, filed Thursday in Middlesex County by law firm Laffey, Bucci & Kent, the story says.

Last November, more than 180 women from across the U.S. filed sexual assault lawsuits, police reports and complaints against Massage Envy spas and staffers, according to a report released by BuzzFeed.

Massage Envy CEO on Monday released a letter saying the company strengthened its existing policies on prevention and handling of inappropriate conduct in the massage therapy room.

"Massage Envy is committed to providing a safe environment for our members, guests and service providers," Magnacca said.

"One incident is too many, which is why our rigorous Commitment to Safety plan is in place to identify and implement measures that will keep the clients and therapists at Massage Envy franchise locations safe."

