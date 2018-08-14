Contact Us
Passaic Native Killed With 2 Kids In Colorado Portrayed Idyllic Life On Facebook

Cecilia Levine
Christopher and Shanann Watts with their daughters, Bella and Celeste. Christopher was taken into custody in connection with the murder of his family. Photo Credit: Shanann Watts
Passaic County native Shanann Watts and her two daughters, Bella and Celeste. Photo Credit: Shanann Watts

The story of a pregnant mother who was found dead after disappearing with her two daughters this week in Colorado is a tragic reminder that things may not necessarily always be how they seem.

Clifton native Shanann Watts, 34, appeared to be a happy mom married to "the best dad us girls could ask for," she said, referring to husband Christopher Watts, 33.

"I love this man so much!" she said in a photo caption. "He’s my rock!"

But Christopher was taken into custody Wednesday night in connection with the murder of his wife -- a Clifton native -- and two daughters, Celeste, 3, and Bella, 4.

Shanann's body was recovered at the site of a petroleum and natural gas exploration where her husband apparently worked and police say they know where the bodies of her two daughters -- are located.

Shanann often posted photos on social media that depicted the life any young family could hope for -- pleasant vacations, lots of smiles and tons of love.

Her sudden death, however, came as a shock to all. Even those closest to her.

"I just want to know why" her brother Frankie Rzucek said. "My precious family my one and only sibling, my sister Shanann , 2 adorable nieces Bella and Celeste and her soon to be found out unborn son Niko. I just want 30 seconds alone with that heartless psychopath."

