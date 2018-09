Authorities weren't immediately sure what caused an outage Tuesday morning that cut power to a Hackensack Avenue shopping center and surrounding areas.

Affected businesses included:

Home Depot;

Petco;

Staples;

Applebee's;

Mavis Tire;

Fun Fitness;

Retro Fitness;

99 Ranch Market;

Port of Call;

Chipotle;

Five Guys;

Femme Fitness;

Retro Fitness;

Mavis Tire

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.