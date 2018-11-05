RANKINGS: These Are The Safest Hospitals In North Jersey

More than half of New Jersey's hospitals earned an "A" on Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade's latest report , making it the state with the highest percentage of top scores in America.
The biannual ranking says that 56.72 percent of the state's hospitals earned A's -- 38 of the 67 that submitted their quality and safety data, up from 33 percent in Spring 2018.
Leapfrog's safety grade uses 28 measures -- all currently in use by national measurement and reporting programs -- to produce a single letter representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.
Here's how hospitals Bergen and Passaic counties ranked:
- Hackensack University Medical Center: A
- St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson: A
- St. Mary's General Hospital, Passaic: A
- The Valley Hospital: A
- Englewood Hospital and Medical Center: B
- Holy Name Medical Center: B
- Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley, Westwood: C
- St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center: C
