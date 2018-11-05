Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

news

RANKINGS: These Are The Safest Hospitals In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck.
Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. Photo Credit: Holy Name Medical Center

More than half of New Jersey's hospitals earned an "A" on Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade's latest report , making it the state with the highest percentage of top scores in America.

The biannual ranking says that 56.72 percent of the state's hospitals earned A's -- 38 of the 67 that submitted their quality and safety data, up from 33 percent in Spring 2018.

Leapfrog's safety grade uses 28 measures -- all currently in use by national measurement and reporting programs --  to produce a single letter representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

Here's how hospitals Bergen and Passaic counties ranked:

  • Hackensack University Medical Center: A
  • St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Paterson: A
  • St. Mary's General Hospital, Passaic: A
  • The Valley Hospital: A
  • Englewood Hospital and Medical Center: B
  • Holy Name Medical Center: B
  • Hackensack University Medical Center at Pascack Valley, Westwood: C
  • St. Joseph's Wayne Medical Center: C

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL LIST.

