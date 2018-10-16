Raw Chicken Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Nine In New Jersey

A salmonella outbreak linked to raw chicken sickened nine people in New Jersey and 92 nationally over an eight-month period this year, the Centers for Disease Control reported.

Ten were reported out of New York and one from Connecticut, putting nearly one-quarter of those affected from 22 states in the tri-state area, the centers said.

There were 21 hospitalizations from the illnesses, which were recorded from Jan. 19 through Sept. 9, the CDC said. No deaths were reported.

Those reportedly sickened ranged in age from a year to 105, with a median age of 36, the CDC said. Females make up 69% of that total, the centers said.

The outbreak isn't linked to a particular kind of raw chicken, the CDC said, noting those sickened said they ate various types and brands bought in several locations.

Overall, salmonella causes about 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations, and 450 deaths in the United States every year, the CDC said. Food is the source for about 1 million of those illnesses.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness, the centers said.

Most infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most persons recover without treatment. In some, however, diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

People shouldn't stop eating properly cooked chicken and retailers shouldn't stop selling raw chicken products, the CDC emphasized. It urged consumers to follow safety precautions, however.

CLICK HERE for specific precautions and more.

