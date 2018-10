Authorities are seeking the owner of a Rolex that was discovered Tuesday afternoon on an Upper Saddle River playground.

The watch was discovered at Lions Park at approximately 3 p.m., police said on Facebook. It's engraved with the words: "Steve, May our love be timeless. Erica."

To claim the watch or report information call the USR police at (201) 327-2700.

