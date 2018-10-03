SCAM ALERT: Don’t Forward ‘Got Another Friend Request From You’ Facebook PM -- It’s A Hoax

You can stop forwarding that latest warning from your Facebook friends about being hacked. You weren’t. It’s bogus. And you're just making it worse.

It starts out: “Hi….I actually got another friend request from you yesterday…which I ignored so you may want to check your account…”

Then it tells you to “hold your finger on the message until the forward button appears…then hit forward….”

Your account isn’t sending duplicate friend requests. And you didn’t receive a request from the person you’re forwarding it to.

You’re simply doing it because the message tells you to.

DON’T.

Otherwise, you become one of the reasons why the hoax is spreading so fast.

There was a cloning epidemic on Facebook 18 months or so ago. That was genuine.

This message is different: It urges you to forward it to “all the people you want to forward to” – which many take to mean all their friends.

Anyone who gets a duplicate request from you wouldn’t forward the bogus message. They’d send you a PM about it or perhaps post a comment on your timeline.

You’d probably do the same for them.

The message is a hoax, and anyone who shares it is spreading it.

The best way to avoid being duped: Ignore it. Delete it.

Share this story instead. It’ll do some good.

