'Severe' Virus Outbreak At Haskell Pediatric Facility Prompts Investigation

A potentially life-threatening virus that infected multiple children at a North Jersey pediatric facility has prompted an investigation by New Jersey health officials, NJ.com reports.

The adenovirus -- which mimics cold and flu-like symptoms -- infected youth with compromised immune systems at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell, the article says.

The 227-bed facility that works with with medically fragile children notified the state's health department of respiratory illnesses Oct. 9, NJ.com reports. The cause of the outbreak was not immediately clear, the article says.

The health department did not say whether the children had died or were being treated in hospitals, according to NJ.com.

