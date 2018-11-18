Contact Us
Smoke From California Wildfires Visible In New York, New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
NBC meteorologist tweeted a photo of the hazy sunset, along with Gary Szatkowski's smoke map. Photo Credit: Kathryn Prociv

Your eyes weren't deceiving you if you thought things looked hazier this week in the New York City area.

Smoke from California's deadly wildfires drifted east Monday and was visible in parts of New York and New Jersey, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration map.

Meteorologist Gary Szatowski -- the former head of the National Weather Service in Mount Holly -- tweeted a photo of NOAA HRRR-Smoke map.

The smoke is depicted in blue on the map and can be seen traveling from the West Coast up through southern-most parts of Arizona and New Mexico, up through Texas into Arkansas, Kentucky and into the Tri-State area.

NBC News and Today Show meteorologist  Kathryn Prociv tweeted a photo of the hazy NYC sunset Monday.

“Wow. I knew tonight’s sunset over New York City seemed different, and I should’ve realized! Wildfire smoke is in the air, all the way from California,” she said.

More than 75 people were reported dead as of Tuesday in the fires.

