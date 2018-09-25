State Sen. Loretta Weinberg, 83: I Was Groped, Kissed As Teen

State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-37) of Teaneck has come forward to say, "me too."

Amid the national debate on sexual assault accusations regarding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Weinberg shared her own story on Facebook Friday.

"I am 83 years old and I still remember the EXACT moment and EXACTLY where I was at age 13 when I was first horribly groped and forcibly kissed by a middle aged man who had been welcome visitor in my home. And no I never told anyone till now. His name was Ben Laverty. And no I am not confused. And yes that was a long time ago."

Many people commented with words of encouragement and thanking her for her bravery.

Weinberg maintained that she's not brave, rather -- "Sad at the realization of how common these experiences are."

