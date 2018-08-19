Contact Us
Suspected Hand Grenades In Woman's Luggage At Newark Airport Were Actually Bottle Openers

A bottle opener made to look like a hand grenade caused commotion at Newark Airport Monday.
A pair of suspected hand grenades found in a woman's checked bag at Newark Liberty International Airport Monday were actually novelty bottle openers, the New York Times reports .

The replicas were hollowed out so that they could be used as bottle openers and even came with a warning notice telling travelers not to bring them to airports as they are near identical to hand grenades in the scanner, the story says.

The woman eventually boarded her flight but her luggage didn't make it due to delays in the screening area, The Times reports .

