Teaneck's First Black Township Manager William Broughton Retires

Teaneck's first black township manager William Broughton announced at Tuesday's council meeting that he will be stepping down.

Broughton, who has held the position for nearly nine years despite the two hour commute from Jackson, said simply that the time has come.

The Teaneck High School graduate worked as a township police officer before retiring as captain in 2009. He went on to work as an undersheriff in the Bergen County Sheriff's Department.

In 2009, he was sworn in as township manager.

