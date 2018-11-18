Contact Us
Thank Bergen County Strip Club For Exposing 'Unconstitutional' BYOB Ad Ban

Cecilia Levine
Stiletto on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt.
Stiletto on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt. Photo Credit: Google Maps

BYOB advertising in New Jersey was recently ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge after a strip club with a Bergen County location challenged free speech grounds, NJ.com reports .

While New Jersey law allows customers to bring their own alcoholic beverages, such restaurants that advertised it were subject to prosecution as a disorderly persons's offense and other penalties.

Stiletto -- with one location on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt -- didn't think that was fair.

The club last year filed a lawsuit saying it wanted to encourage customers to bring their own drinks, but feared the penalties of doing such, the NJ.com article says.

As a result of the suit, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez said the content-based restriction on speech "fails strict scrutiny because it is not supported by a compelling government interest."

