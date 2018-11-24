Three Infants Dead In Newark Hospital Bacterial Outbreak

Two more premature babies in University Hospital Newark's neonatal intensive care unit have died after being infected in a bacterial outbreak last month, New Jersey health officials said.

The babies were among four at the state's only public hospital to be infected with Acinetobacter baumanii, bringing the total number of deaths to three. The infants were infected six weeks ago but the health department was not notified until Monday, health officials said.

The three infants who died had many health problems due to being born prematurely, and the bacterial infection may not have been the cause of death, the department said.

A team from the health department was at the hospital Tuesday as part of an investigation into internal notification policies, governance and other factors relating to reporting of deaths of cases during an ongoing outbreak, health officials said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.