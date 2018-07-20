Totowa Woman Scarred For Life After Finding Dead Rodent In Arizona Drink, Suit Says

A Totowa woman hoping for a refreshing beverage said she cracked open a can of Arizona to discover a dead rodent, according to a lawsuit filed in Superior Court.

Samantha Corrado says she bought the drink at the Union Boulevard CVS in August 2016, finished the whole drink and then noticed that the can still weighed more than she was used to, the suit says.

She looked in and saw the dead rodent, which was not specified in the lawsuit.

Corrado said she has since been plagued with psychiatric and psychological issues and thus is suing Arizona Beverages USA, CVS Pharmacy, the bottling company along with other parties.

A CVS told multiple news outlets that the company was not aware of the allegations while Arizona did not respond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.