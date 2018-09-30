'Traumatized' Paterson Teen Ambushed At Front Door By Paintball Gunman

Authorities are searching for a paintball gun-wielding man accused of ambushing a 14-year-old at his front door.

The boy -- shot at between 20 and 25 times from a close range -- spent Monday night in the hospital recovering from the attack, News 12 reports .

The boy's mom Carolina Vasquez believes the suspect is the older brother of one of her son's classmates, the story says.

The suspect was at large as of Wednesday afternoon, reports say.

