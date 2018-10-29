Video Shows Passenger Tormenting NJ Transit Conductor After Train Loses Power

A more than 5-minute video posted to YouTube shows an upset NJ Transit passenger lashing out at a helpless conductor after the train lost power.

The video begins in the middle of the upset woman's tyrant on a dark Montclair-Boonton line train Monday.

“I am a customer and you are supposed to provide customer service, you don’t put your finger in my face,” the woman yelled.

The conductor, who identifies herself as Marisa, remained calm throughout.

“You’re upset, I get that,” she said. “We’re all pissed off here, every single one of us. We’re all stuck in the same situation.”

Other passengers tried to deescalate the situation, some coming to the conductor's defense.

“Interfering with the train crew is five years in jail,” one passenger said. “Do you think your abuse is going to make the situation better for anyone here? Why don’t you sit down like the rest of us and suck it up like we all are?”

WATCH VIDEO FOR MORE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.